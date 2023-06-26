Trumann sanctuary changes focus to help more people

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) - A year after a sanctuary changed its policies, it is seeing success.

“The power to change a life is so much greater when you do it in community,” Shane Fore, executive director of Stepping Stone Sanctuary, said.

Stepping Stone Sanctuary helps homeless women in Trumann. Fore became involved about five years ago. He said the program wasn’t run well previously, and the program needed to earn the trust of the public first.

Fore said it didn’t take long to see the program wasn’t helping the way he knew it could.

“After a couple of years, we found out that just simply offering some place to stay the night and a warm meal didn’t have a big impact in people’s lives,” he said.

Over the last year, the sanctuary changed its rules; those who live there have to try and find work, a volunteer counselor was brought in, and a case worker stepped through the doors. Fore said the effect was nearly instant.

“The numbers of people that we helped went way down but the impact that we had in their lives was just incredible,” he said.

The case worker at Stepping Stone has been changing the lives of the women who go through the sanctuary by teaching them invaluable skills.

“She coaches these ladies and our residents out of their shells and helps them just be a part of the world again and to see them being to bloom and blossom again is just amazing,” he said.

Over the last year, the sanctuary has placed 16 people in long-term housing.

Fore says the changes over the last year mean they don’t help as many people, but anyone in the community can try and help someone make changes for the better.

“It’s messy and it’s hard, and it’s extremely expensive, but it’s worth it,” he said.

The sanctuary is now waiting to see if a grant will be awarded to fix the men’s dormitory. They said they want to help men in Trumann as well.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.