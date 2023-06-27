Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

2023 State of A-State: Volleyball

The State of A-State is summer profiles on several Arkansas State sports.
The State of A-State is summer profiles on several Arkansas State sports.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll continue our State of A-State series. It’s summer updates on Arkansas State sports. Volleyball making several headlines ahead of Brian Gerwig’s 2nd season.

One of the most decorated Red Wolves in any sport returns to the pack. Carlisa May was hired as the new A-State volleyball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She’s had stops at UT Arlington and Houston. The Missouri native was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Head coach Brian Gerwig thrilled to bring May back to Jonesboro.

“Dave (Rehr) did a great job mentoring her, and she was able to fill my shoes when I stepped away at Houston for the season and really did a great job. Her strengths, her skillsets are so much different than mine, and she really connects well with the players and with the staff. She has already been on the road recruiting for us, she has had conversations with recruits, been on the phone with our current kids. I love how already invested she is in our program.”

A-State volleyball bolstered their roster. Austin Peay right side hitter Tegan Seyring grad transferred to the Red Wolves. High school standouts Mia Maloney and Libby Gee-Weiler are among several newcomers.

“They are all coming from a very high level of playing, club experience. We have a couple players in the running for state player of the year, so I think that we have a lot of skill coming in to balance out the raw athleticism that we already have in house.”

A-State will have another stout schedule this fall. There’s 11 home games plus trips to Houston and Springfield.

“The goal of the schedule was to challenge the kids and make sure they knew that all the work they were putting in was going to pay off, and trying to give them some games where we knew we were going to walk into a gym into a hostile territory, and it was going to be a tough match, but one we didn’t feel like physically we were out manned or out worked, it was just going to be a good battle going across the match. I’m excited about having three weeks away from home and have this group really mold together. We are going to be young, I mean i have four athletes that will be above a sophomore, so I will have 17 players on roster, and 13 will be a freshman or sophomore.”

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case
A Sunday morning fire sent Jonesboro crews scrambling.
Crews respond to house fire
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to a Memphis hospital.
One person injured in shooting

Latest News

Valley View junior pitcher Eli Crecelius committed to Arkansas.
Valley View All-State pitcher Eli Crecelius commits to Arkansas
Arkansas State football continues to assemble their 2024 recruiting class
Arkansas State football gets more commitments for 2024
Josh Stone and Jabari Bush are latest 2024 commits for Arkansas State football
2023 State of A-State: Volleyball