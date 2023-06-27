2023 State of A-State: Volleyball

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’ll continue our State of A-State series. It’s summer updates on Arkansas State sports. Volleyball making several headlines ahead of Brian Gerwig’s 2nd season.

One of the most decorated Red Wolves in any sport returns to the pack. Carlisa May was hired as the new A-State volleyball assistant coach and recruiting coordinator. She’s had stops at UT Arlington and Houston. The Missouri native was the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year in 2016, 2017, and 2018.

Head coach Brian Gerwig thrilled to bring May back to Jonesboro.

“Dave (Rehr) did a great job mentoring her, and she was able to fill my shoes when I stepped away at Houston for the season and really did a great job. Her strengths, her skillsets are so much different than mine, and she really connects well with the players and with the staff. She has already been on the road recruiting for us, she has had conversations with recruits, been on the phone with our current kids. I love how already invested she is in our program.”

A-State volleyball bolstered their roster. Austin Peay right side hitter Tegan Seyring grad transferred to the Red Wolves. High school standouts Mia Maloney and Libby Gee-Weiler are among several newcomers.

“They are all coming from a very high level of playing, club experience. We have a couple players in the running for state player of the year, so I think that we have a lot of skill coming in to balance out the raw athleticism that we already have in house.”

A-State will have another stout schedule this fall. There’s 11 home games plus trips to Houston and Springfield.

“The goal of the schedule was to challenge the kids and make sure they knew that all the work they were putting in was going to pay off, and trying to give them some games where we knew we were going to walk into a gym into a hostile territory, and it was going to be a tough match, but one we didn’t feel like physically we were out manned or out worked, it was just going to be a good battle going across the match. I’m excited about having three weeks away from home and have this group really mold together. We are going to be young, I mean i have four athletes that will be above a sophomore, so I will have 17 players on roster, and 13 will be a freshman or sophomore.”

