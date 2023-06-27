Energy Alert
ADH warns of heat-related illnesses

The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a warning for illnesses caused by heat.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health has issued a warning for illnesses caused by heat.

According to a news release from the ADH, heat stress is caused by your body’s inability to cool down properly. The body cools itself by sweating, but sometimes, sweating is not enough.

The department said heat-related illnesses are preventable, giving some preventative tips such as staying in an air-conditioned room during the hottest part of the day, wearing light and loose-fitting clothes, and staying hydrated.

The ADH gave the most common types of heat-related illnesses, as well as they’re warning signs:

Heat Stroke: Symptoms include high body temperature; hot, red, dry, or damp skin; a fast, strong pulse; headache; dizziness; nausea; confusion; and fainting. For heat stroke, call 911 right away, move to a cooler place, and help lower the body temperature with cool clothes or a cool bath.

Heat Exhaustion: Symptoms include heavy sweating; cold, pale, and clammy skin; fast, weak pulse; nausea or vomiting; muscle cramps; tiredness or weakness; dizziness; headache; and fainting. For heat exhaustion, move to a cool place, loosen clothes, put cool, wet clothes on the body, or take a cool bath, and sip water. Get medical help right away if vomiting, dizziness, or if symptoms get worse or last longer than one hour.

Heat Cramps: Symptoms include heavy sweating during intense exercise and muscle pain or spasms. For heat cramps, stop physical activity and move to a cool place, drink water or a sports drink, and wait for cramps to go away before starting more physical activity. If someone is on a low-sodium diet, has heart problems, or if cramps last longer than one hour, they should seek medical immediately.

Sunburn: Symptoms include painful, red, and warm skin and blisters on the skin. For sunburn, stay out of the sun until the sunburn heals, put cool clothes on the sunburned areas or take a cool bath, put moisturizing lotion on sunburned areas, and do not break blisters.

Heat Rash: Symptoms include red clusters of small blisters that look like pimples on the skin, usually on the neck, chest, groin, or in elbow creases.

Some cities have opened cooling centers, including North Little Rock and Sherwood. Stay aware of places you can go if needed.

