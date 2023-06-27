Architect shares plans for Batesville School District improvements
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District is moving forward with improvements.
Jackson Brown Palculict Architects recently shared a video showing a conceptual model for future construction plans:
In February 2022, voters approved a bond restructure to give the district $14 million dollars for a new cafeteria and kitchen.
The district was also awarded $5 million to construct a new auditorium and classrooms.
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.