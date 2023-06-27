Energy Alert
Architect shares plans for Batesville School District improvements

The Batesville School District is moving forward with improvements.
The Batesville School District is moving forward with improvements.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District is moving forward with improvements.

Jackson Brown Palculict Architects recently shared a video showing a conceptual model for future construction plans:

In February 2022, voters approved a bond restructure to give the district $14 million dollars for a new cafeteria and kitchen.

The district was also awarded $5 million to construct a new auditorium and classrooms.

