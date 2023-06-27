Architect shares plans for Batesville School District improvements

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Batesville School District is moving forward with improvements.

Jackson Brown Palculict Architects recently shared a video showing a conceptual model for future construction plans:

In February 2022, voters approved a bond restructure to give the district $14 million dollars for a new cafeteria and kitchen.

The district was also awarded $5 million to construct a new auditorium and classrooms.

