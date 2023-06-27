Energy Alert
Barbie’s Malibu DreamHouse is back on Airbnb, and you can win a free stay

Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and...
Two winners will get an overnight stay at the real-life Barbie Malibu DreamHouse on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.(Airbnb via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MALIBU, Calif. (CNN) – Barbie fans have a chance to stay at a life-size Barbie Malibu DreamHouse for free to mark the release of the new Barbie movie.

Warner Brothers and Airbnb teamed up for the promotion.

Ken is taking over the house, spelling his name with floaties in the pool and putting some of his own touches on the place.

Two winners will get an overnight stay on July 21 and 22. Each winner can bring a friend.

This is the same Barbie DreamHouse that Airbnb listed in 2019 for $60 a night in honor of Barbie’s 60th anniversary.

The mansion has since had a makeover.

Starting July 17, you can go to airbnb.com/kendreamhouse to take your chance at one of the bookings.

