Boil order issued for Ripley County town

RIPLEY CO, Mo. (KAIT) - A boil order has been issued for a city in Ripley County.

According to the Ripley County Public Water Supply District, a precautionary boil water advisory has been placed for the city of Doniphan.

This order will be in effect from the T Highway on 160 E to Ringo Ford, including Highway B, and on all sides of the road.

The boil order will be in effect until further notice.

