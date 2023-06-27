Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Cash App glitch is charging some customers double

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges...
Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.(Cash App)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 9:27 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A Cash App glitch is causing some customers to be charged double the amount of their transaction, the company said Tuesday morning.

Cash App is aware of the technical issue and is working to fix it, according to its website.

The issue is with Cash Cards. Customers are seeing duplicate transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance on their account.

Cash App said it is notifying customers who were impacted and refunding any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman is in custody after police say she hit and dragged an officer during a traffic stop.
Woman arrested after police officer hit, dragged attempting to make arrest
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Plane crashes into lake Monday morning
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead
Lepanto residents were met with downed power lines and trees following the Sunday's storm
Storm leaves community with damage and no power

Latest News

FILE - The Supreme Court is seen on April 21, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Supreme Court upholds North Carolina ruling that congressional districts violated state law
FILE — This March 28, 2017 photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows...
Jeffrey Epstein suicide blamed on jail guard negligence and misconduct: Justice Department watchdog
The Batesville School District is moving forward with improvements.
Architect shares plans for Batesville School District improvements
Architect shares plans for Batesville School District improvements