Committee meets on aquatic center for Jonesboro sportsplex

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:07 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People in Jonesboro gathered to discuss the future of the city’s sportsplex.

A meeting was held Monday, June 26 over the discussion of the sportsplex’s upcoming aquatics center.

The meeting gave the community a chance to insert their input on what they would like to see in the future.

Chairman of the Sportsplex subcommittee, Kevin Hodges, talked about how changes like this could benefit the community.

“This will impact the community from an economic standpoint where we’ll be able to bring in folks from outside of our community to participate in our area, but also it will help our residents in the Jonesboro community,” he said.

The meeting covered everything from the types of swimming pools being put in, to their potential location, as well as the overall changes that could be made to the sportsplex.

