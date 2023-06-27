Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida

Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett(Source: Getty Images)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KNWA/KAIT) - Former Razorback player and head coach for the White Hall Bulldogs Ryan Mallett has died while on vacation in Florida.

According to our content-sharing partner KNWA in Fayetteville, officials with the White Hall School District confirmed Mallett drowned while swimming. Mallett was taken to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead there.

Mallett was entering his 2nd season as White Hall head coach. He had a coaching stop in NEA, serving as Mountain Home offensive coordinator in 2020 and 2021.

Ryan is top five in Razorback history with 491 career completions (4th), 7,493 passing yards (2nd), and 62 passing touchdowns (2nd). He was selected by the Patriots in the 3rd Round of the 2011 NFL Draft. Mallett played for New England, the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens in his pro pigskin career.

Mallett was 35 years old. No more details are available at this time.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a...
Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Plane crashes into lake Monday morning
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead
Lepanto residents were met with downed power lines and trees following the Sunday's storm
Storm leaves community with damage and no power

Latest News

A look at one of the mosquitoes you would see around your house if there is a lot of standing...
Mosquitoes return in a big way after weekend storm
a look at rendering from a previous meeting showing the plans for the Bridge NEA plan.
Projects on pause after Jonesboro and Paragould miss out on RAISE grant
The Jet transportation center has seen an influx of people over the past year with a 10 percent...
Upgrades coming to public transportation in Jonesboro
Hot food was served to many workers and residents of Marked Tree following the storm.
Volunteers serve meals to community impacted by storm