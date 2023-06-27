G.I.N. designed to improve small businesses

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - From entrepreneurial support to workforce development training to a makers-space for the home crafter, the G.I.N. plans to be a collaborative space for all.

The Generating Innovative Network (G.I.N.) is opening soon in Downtown Paragould.

The G.I.N. will serve as a one-stop shop for resources that local entrepreneurs can use to help start, grow, or improve their businesses.

The G.I.N. officially broke ground at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26. The new facility will occupy 200-212 N. Pruett St.

Construction began months before the groundbreaking due to structural issues in December 2022, but Phase 1 of the construction will be completed by the end of this year.

Phase 1 makes up the makers’ space which will provide resources for the at-home crafter, and will include 3-D printers, glow forges, power tools, and pottery wheels.

Allison Hestand, CEO of the Paragould Chamber of Commerce, said the space will evolve with community interests.

“If you have an idea and you want to come and make an item or a prototype for manufacturing, that will be your space,” she said.

Hestand said a highly anticipated area of the new facility is the industrial-sized food incubator kitchen, which home bakers and restaurateurs can use to upscale their business.

“This is for the at-home chef,” she said. “Or for the food truck owner that wants to scale up or maybe we will even birth some food trucks out of that area as well.”

Emily Thompson owns Sweet Dream Shoppe Company. She said as a mother who operates a bakery out of her home, space is the biggest obstacle.

“I have a table over there, and then I have another table, and then I’m using all of the counter space,” she said. “And I’m using my deep freezer and then I’m using my kid’s small table, making sure I have everything counted and decorated.”

She said running out of space while she works on large orders can be extremely overwhelming.

“It’s completely hectic sometimes,” Thompson said.

However, with the help from the G.I.N., Thompson said she is looking forward to using that resource.

“So, with the industrial kitchen, that is an amazing opportunity,” she said. “Like I can grow my business almost instantaneously.”

After finishing Phase 1, construction will begin on the other areas of the new facility which include a small business incubator, collaborative office spaces, a large event space, a workforce development training area, and more.

To learn more about G.I.N., click here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.