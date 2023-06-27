Energy Alert
Houston Nutt & Felix Jones among 2023 class of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor

By Razorback Athletics
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Eight former University of Arkansas student-athletes and a legendary coach have been selected as members of the 2023 class of the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor. The nine-inductee class includes honorees from five different decades who competed and coached for the Razorbacks in eight different sports.

Marc Brumble (baseball), Taylor Ellis-Watson (women’s track and field), Lenzie Howell (men’s basketball), Kimberly Wilson Jenkins (women’s basketball), Oskar Johansson (men’s tennis), Felix Jones (football), Honey Marsh (soccer), Coach Houston Nutt (football) and David Swain (men’s track and field) will be formally inducted in a ceremony to be held on Friday, September 8, 2023, at the Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville. The ceremony will be held the night prior to the Arkansas-Kent State football game, set for 3 p.m. at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Inductees are elected to the UA Sports Hall of Honor based on a vote by former Razorback letter winners in conjunction with the A Club.

“The University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor embodies the rich and storied history of our program,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said. “This year’s talented class features outstanding Razorbacks from a cross section of our sport programs, including national champions, Olympians and trailblazing individuals who helped lay the foundation for our continued success. We look forward to celebrating these men and women and their many accomplishments during our Hall of Honor weekend.”

Additional information, including how to secure tickets for this free event, will be released in the coming weeks. Sponsorships for the banquet are available by contacting the Razorback Foundation at (479) 443-9000.

