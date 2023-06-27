Inaugural Arkansas State Football Kickoff Party set for August 18th

The Arkansas State Athletics Department announced Tuesday that its traditional football preseason banquet and Helmets and Heels program are merging this year to create an inaugural A-State Football Kickoff Party presented by Ray’s Rump Shack.

The Kickoff Party is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18, inside the Student Activities Center (SAC) with select activities taking place in the Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center. Doors to both facilities open at 5:00 p.m. and the official program is set for 7:30 p.m. in the SAC, which will be air conditioned for the event.

The evening will begin at 5:00 p.m. in the Operations Center with a silent auction, “X’s and O’s” segments led by assistant coaches and shopping opportunities with local vendors that will be on-site displaying the latest A-State apparel, gifts and gear.

The silent auction will take place in the J-Town’s Grill Recruiting Room and vendors will be located in multiple position-meeting rooms. Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to view some of the Operations Center’s premier areas during the X’s and O’s segments taking place in the Red Wolves’ team room, locker room, weight room and training room.

Dinner will be available in the SAC beginning one hour prior to the 7:30 p.m. program, which will feature Head Football Coach Butch Jones, Vice Chancellor for Intercollegiate Athletics Jeff Purinton, a player-panel interview session conducted with emcee and “Voice of the Red Wolves” Matt Stolz and a live auction.

A-State’s “The Sound of the Natural State” band, cheer and dance teams and Howl will also be part of the festivities inside the SAC. Additionally, Miss Arkansas Cori Keller and Miss A-State Riley Strube will be in attendance and available for photo opportunities.

Several ticket options exist for the Kickoff Party, including Platinum tables (10 seats) for $2,500. Gold tables (8 seats) are available for $1,500 and Silver tables (8 seats) are on sale for $1,000. Individual tickets can be purchased for $100.

All tables will be able to request to sit with an A-State player or coach. Platinum tables will be given first priority on coach/player and table location, followed by Gold and then Silver. The Platinum and Gold levels will each also receive one autographed football per table. All tables will receive recognition on promotional materials and signage at the event.

Tickets for the A-State Football Preseason Kickoff Party can be purchased online by clicking HERE or calling the Red Wolves Foundation at 870-972-2401.

A-STATE FOOTBALL PRESEASON KICKOFF PARTY

Friday, Aug. 18 (5:00 p.m.) | Student Activities Center (SAC) | Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center

5:00 p.m.: Doors open (SAC and Centennial Bank Athletics Operations Center)

5:00 p.m. – approximately 7:00 p.m.:

Silent Auction (JTown’s Recruiting Room in the Operations Center)

Shopping opportunities with local vendors (position meeting rooms in the Operations Center)

X’s and O’s sessions led by A-State assistant coaches (Team Room, Locker Room, Weight Room, Training Room in the Operations Center)

6:30 p.m.: Beginning time dinner becomes available in the SAC

7:30 p.m.: Official program and live auction (SAC)

