Jonesboro works to move debris from homes

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is ready to help clean debris for residents’ homes after a strong storm.

On Sunday several tree limbs were ripped off trees due to high winds. The cleanup is underway in Jonesboro after a powerful storm on Sunday. Several homeowners may have some tree limbs to get rid of and the city says it’s their job to get rid of it, but they can only help if the debris is off their property.

“Our role is simply to pick it up once it’s there at the curb, it’s still incumbent upon the homeowner in order to get it off of their private property into that right of way there at the curb,” said Tony Thomas, chief operations officer in the city of Jonesboro.

Thomas said debris also needs to be cut to a manageable size for crews to pick it up. He also asked residents not to mix the debris with other garbage. Thomas expects crews to be busy for the next couple of days.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

