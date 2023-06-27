June 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

Another warm day is ahead as an area of high pressure starts to move in our direction.

Today, the humidity stays in check, but temperatures will still climb into the low-90s with mostly sunny skies.

Tonight, we stay dry until right before dawn, when I expect a complex of showers and storms to move through the area.

While the severe threat is not terribly high, I cannot rule out one or two strong storms.

The main threat will be strong winds.

The rain chances stay with us until about lunchtime on Wednesday, and then from there, the heat and humidity are on.

Temperatures to the end of the week will be in the 100s with heat index values near 110°.

Heat Advisories are likely with an Excessive Heat Watch already in effect for south Missouri and the Arkansas Delta.

Rain chances return this weekend, with temperatures back to near normal.



News Headlines

Staying safe amid the summertime heat, the precautions to take if you have to be outside.

Making your voice heard, another group of meetings to be held on the future Jonesboro Sportsplex happening later today. Maddie Sexton will tell you about them around 6:45 a.m.

Storm cleanup continues across Region 8; after storms on Sunday, we’ll tell you about the resources available and what you need to know when filing an insurance claim.

City officials in Blytheville are set to answer your questions this evening in a town hall meeting.

City officials in Blytheville are set to answer your questions this evening in a town hall meeting.

