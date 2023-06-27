Energy Alert
Kennett shelter hoping to avoid becoming kill-shelter

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KENNETT, Mo. (KAIT) - The Kennett Humane Department made a plea on social media over the weekend, saying it was trying to avoid euthanizing its dogs.

“We have not had to euthanize for space, but we are at capacity, and we do have several rescues that stepped up to help us, so hopefully we don’t have to make that hard decision,” said Tena Petix, humane officer in the city of Kennett. “I can’t even imagine… because every one of them have a story.”

The department has not been euthanized for space in over a decade, but a myriad of reasons is making her shelters, and others across the nation, full.

“It’s a simple fact, in the United States approximately every thirteen seconds a dog in a facility will be put down for space,” she said.

The World Animal Foundation says 48% of facilities are no-kill facilities, but overcrowding is forcing many facilities to make pleas online to keep from becoming a kill shelter.

Spaying and neutering is one solution nearly every facility will plead with owners, but it also becomes a reason why many of those pets stay in shelters.

“People get upset because we won’t let them leave like that but if we did, we’re not helping the problem, we’re making it worse so that’s a big deal,” she said.

Petix said she was able rescue some of the dogs in her facility this time, but she’s worried she’ll be making another post on social media soon.

“Getting rid of this wave of dogs just basically saves us a little of time till we start worrying about the next wave that comes in,” she said.

Petix says she is doing everything to avoid euthanizing a dog.

“I can’t even imagine going back there and which one would be put down because all of or dogs are good dogs, they just need a second chance,” she said.

