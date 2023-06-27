Mosquitoes return in a big way after weekend storm

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With more and more mosquitoes, many people around northeast Arkansas may have noticed the pesky bug making a return to the area after a big storm moved through on Sunday.

Branon Thiesse the County Extension Agent for Craighead County said that is not a coincidence.

“Especially after a rainfall event all the water gotten off there in ditches is stagnant water in the bottom and that is what they need to breed in,” Thiesse said.

Thiesse said one interesting thing about mosquitoes is that the ones that you find in backyards and neighborhoods are different than the ones you find in rice fields like this especially when it comes to how they look.

“The ones that I have encountered mainly in the rice field are big and black and the ones that are in town are smaller and a little harder to see,” Thiesse said.

A lot of what the two mosquitoes do is the same Thiesse says the ones in fields tend to seem a little more aggressive

“It seems like the black ones if they get ahold of you, they bite you pretty quick and the ones I tend to encounter around my house tend to fly around little bit before they bite you,” Thiesse said.

Now most people use bug spray to try and keep them away, but Thiesse says there is another thing that slows them down and that is dragonflies

“I haven’t seen a dragonfly yet, so they need to come on come out and get to work because they do eat plenty of mosquitoes,” Thiesse said.

Thiesse also offered tips for homeowners who are sick of having bites up and down their legs.

“Anything we can do to make sure we don’t have any standing water anywhere or anything like that to help reduce where these mosquitoes breed,” Thiesse said.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.