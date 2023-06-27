Energy Alert
Police officer helps reunite homeless man with family nearly 350 miles away

A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in...
A police officer in South Carolina helped reunite a homeless man with his family who lived in another state.(Greenville Police Department)
By WHNS staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A homeless man has been reunited with his family thanks to a police officer in South Carolina.

Lieutenant Conroy with the Greeneville Police Department has been working to connect with homeless individuals in the community and offer assistance.

According to the department, he was able to meet a man known as Mr. Bryant. The man had been homeless for two years but thanks to Conroy, he was able to find his family who were in Virginia.

Authorities said the man’s family was overjoyed he had been found and they made the trip to South Carolina to pick him up.

“It’s heartwarming to see the positive impact of such efforts,” the department shared. “Feel good story!”

