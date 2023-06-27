Projects on pause after Jonesboro and Paragould miss out on RAISE grant

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A project that would bring new trails throughout northeast Arkansas has been put on pause after Jonesboro was not selected for the RAISE grant.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, the grant would have given the city over 20 million dollars for the Bridge NEA project.

The RAISE grant was something both Jonesboro and Paragould applied for previously and were denied.

This year the two cities applied together and even though their application was not selected they plan to give it another run next year.

“How can we better ourselves that is what we are going to try for next year as well,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “Am I disappointed? Yes, but can we learn from it? Sure we can, so we are going to keep pressing because it is the right thing to do.”

This puts parts of the Bridge NEA project on hold as the city hopes next year their application will be selected.

