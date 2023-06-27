Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Projects on pause after Jonesboro and Paragould miss out on RAISE grant

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A project that would bring new trails throughout northeast Arkansas has been put on pause after Jonesboro was not selected for the RAISE grant.

The Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity, or RAISE, the grant would have given the city over 20 million dollars for the Bridge NEA project.

The RAISE grant was something both Jonesboro and Paragould applied for previously and were denied.

This year the two cities applied together and even though their application was not selected they plan to give it another run next year.

“How can we better ourselves that is what we are going to try for next year as well,” Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said. “Am I disappointed? Yes, but can we learn from it? Sure we can, so we are going to keep pressing because it is the right thing to do.”

This puts parts of the Bridge NEA project on hold as the city hopes next year their application will be selected.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a...
Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Plane crashes into lake Monday morning
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead
Lepanto residents were met with downed power lines and trees following the Sunday's storm
Storm leaves community with damage and no power

Latest News

Limbs still hang on power lines as crew work around the clock to restore power.
Storms leave residents without power in deadly heat
A look at one of the mosquitoes you would see around your house if there is a lot of standing...
Mosquitoes return in a big way after weekend storm
Hot food was served to many workers and residents of Marked Tree following the storm.
Volunteers serve meals to community impacted by storm
From entrepreneurial support to workforce development training to a makers-space for the home...
G.I.N. designed to improve small businesses