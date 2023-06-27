Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Secretary of State offers mobile office services

The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in...
The flags of Arkansas and the United States fly in front of the Arkansas State Capitol in Little Rock.(Source: Canva)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:42 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, will be conducting mobile offices around the state in the next couple of weeks. Mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers. These services will include voter registration, business services, notary training, and more.

“Not everyone can come to Little Rock to access these services. Our staff will help them take care of business where they live,” said Thurston. “We want to make doing business with the state as easy as possible,” he said.

The upcoming mobile office times and locations are listed below.

June 26, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Lawrence County

Walnut Ridge City Hall

300 West Main

Walnut Ridge, AR

June 27, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Bradley County

Bradley County Courthouse

100 East Cedar Street

Warren, AR

June 27, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Craighead County

Bay City Hall

220 Elder Street

Bay, AR

June 29, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Cross County

Wynne City Hall

206 South Falls Blvd.

Wynne, AR

July 6, 9:00AM – 11:00AM

Polk County

Polk County Library

410 8th Street

Mena, AR

July 13, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Baxter County

Baxter County Library

300 Library Hill

Mountain Home, AR

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Fraud Alert generic
Seven people sentenced to federal prison in $11.5 million fraud case
A Sunday morning fire sent Jonesboro crews scrambling.
Crews respond to house fire
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 20-year-old man to a Memphis hospital.
One person injured in shooting

Latest News

"Cuts for Cops" event hosted for business opening in Batesville
"Cuts for Cops" event hosted for business opening in Batesville
Lepanto residents cleaning up damage left by storm
Lepanto residents cleaning up damage left by storm
Jonesboro police officer hit by car during arrest
Jonesboro police officer hit by car during arrest
Josh Stone and Jabari Bush are latest 2024 commits for Arkansas State football