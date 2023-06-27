Secretary of State offers mobile office services

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, will be conducting mobile offices around the state in the next couple of weeks. Mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers. These services will include voter registration, business services, notary training, and more.

“Not everyone can come to Little Rock to access these services. Our staff will help them take care of business where they live,” said Thurston. “We want to make doing business with the state as easy as possible,” he said.

The upcoming mobile office times and locations are listed below.

June 26, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Lawrence County

Walnut Ridge City Hall

300 West Main

Walnut Ridge, AR

June 27, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Bradley County

Bradley County Courthouse

100 East Cedar Street

Warren, AR

June 27, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Craighead County

Bay City Hall

220 Elder Street

Bay, AR

June 29, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Cross County

Wynne City Hall

206 South Falls Blvd.

Wynne, AR

July 6, 9:00AM – 11:00AM

Polk County

Polk County Library

410 8th Street

Mena, AR

July 13, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Baxter County

Baxter County Library

300 Library Hill

Mountain Home, AR

