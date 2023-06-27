Secretary of State offers mobile office services
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT/Edited News Release) - Outreach staff for Arkansas Secretary of State John Thurston, will be conducting mobile offices around the state in the next couple of weeks. Mobile offices will allow citizens to get information about the various services the Secretary of State offers. These services will include voter registration, business services, notary training, and more.
“Not everyone can come to Little Rock to access these services. Our staff will help them take care of business where they live,” said Thurston. “We want to make doing business with the state as easy as possible,” he said.
The upcoming mobile office times and locations are listed below.
June 26, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Lawrence County
Walnut Ridge City Hall
300 West Main
Walnut Ridge, AR
June 27, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Bradley County
Bradley County Courthouse
100 East Cedar Street
Warren, AR
June 27, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Craighead County
Bay City Hall
220 Elder Street
Bay, AR
June 29, 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Cross County
Wynne City Hall
206 South Falls Blvd.
Wynne, AR
July 6, 9:00AM – 11:00AM
Polk County
Polk County Library
410 8th Street
Mena, AR
July 13, 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Baxter County
Baxter County Library
300 Library Hill
Mountain Home, AR
Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.