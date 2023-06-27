Energy Alert
Storms leave residents without power in deadly heat

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many are still without power in Marked Tree after a devastating storm moved through the area on Sunday.

Those still without power are having to improvise to find ways to stay cool, as temperatures climb into the 90s and heat index values are forecasted to once again be in the triple digits.

Those who have generators at their disposal are using them and others are finding hotels in the area to stay until power is restored. Residents are dealing with trees down in their yards and others with holes in their roofs.

“One of my softball friends went to a motel in Jonesboro and someone on the baseball team went to Jonesboro too.”, said Gabriell Baker, who lives in Marked Tree.

Luckily, for the Bakers, they only briefly lost power, but they were ready to join their friends in Jonesboro.

“We would have went to a motel, we would have went to Jonesboro and got a room because the heat was brutal.”, said Gabriell’s father Christopher.

Residents are having to improvise to stay cool in these temperatures, many people find themselves in the same position as Sandy Teague, in the dark.

“We take a cold shower, you cannot do a lot, you can’t cook, so we are all electric and it is miserable.”, said Teague.

There is still a ton of work to be done across the town, and city workers are bearing the heat to get it done. They are taking the weather into consideration by drinking plenty of water and taking breaks in the air conditioner.

“It’s hot and humid, so we are just going to take out time and drink plenty of cold water.”, said city worker Clarence Parish.

Mayor Danny Johnson told that he has reached out to the governor’s office seeking some assistance, but there is some help now for those who are seeking a cool place to stay.

“The county is sending 309 inmates, to help clear some of it, and we have three crews right now working.”, said Johnson

Johnson added that it could take up to two weeks for everything to be clean, but power should be restored within the next few days.

And unfortunately, we have more storms in the forecast that put a damper on some cleaning efforts.

