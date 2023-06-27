Upgrades coming to public transportation in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Upgrades are coming to the Jet bus system in Jonesboro as ridership on the public transportation systems continues to grow.

The city announced they received a federal grant for 1.8 million dollars to get 10 new low-emission buses.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he is excited with the continued growth of the public transportation system, as ridership increased by 10% in the last year.

“The demand is ever increasing, and we are seeing that as our community grows,” Copenhaver said. “A lot more are walking, a lot more people are utilizing our jet system and with that our fleet is aging.”

He said some vehicles have over 200,000 miles and have been in different accidents in the past.

The grant includes a 15% match by the city, totaling $178,000 and they hope to have all 10 busses by 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.