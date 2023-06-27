Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Upgrades coming to public transportation in Jonesboro

The Jet transportation center has seen an influx of people over the past year with a 10 percent...
The Jet transportation center has seen an influx of people over the past year with a 10 percent increase in ridership.(KAIT)
By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Upgrades are coming to the Jet bus system in Jonesboro as ridership on the public transportation systems continues to grow.

The city announced they received a federal grant for 1.8 million dollars to get 10 new low-emission buses.

Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he is excited with the continued growth of the public transportation system, as ridership increased by 10% in the last year.

“The demand is ever increasing, and we are seeing that as our community grows,” Copenhaver said. “A lot more are walking, a lot more people are utilizing our jet system and with that our fleet is aging.”

He said some vehicles have over 200,000 miles and have been in different accidents in the past.

The grant includes a 15% match by the city, totaling $178,000 and they hope to have all 10 busses by 2024.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a...
Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Plane crashes into lake Monday morning
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead
Lepanto residents were met with downed power lines and trees following the Sunday's storm
Storm leaves community with damage and no power

Latest News

A look at one of the mosquitoes you would see around your house if there is a lot of standing...
Mosquitoes return in a big way after weekend storm
a look at rendering from a previous meeting showing the plans for the Bridge NEA plan.
Projects on pause after Jonesboro and Paragould miss out on RAISE grant
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Hot food was served to many workers and residents of Marked Tree following the storm.
Volunteers serve meals to community impacted by storm