Valley View All-State pitcher Eli Crecelius commits to Arkansas

Valley View junior pitcher Eli Crecelius committed to Arkansas.(Source: KAIT)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:22 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Blazer gets a chance to play SEC baseball.

Valley View junior pitcher Eli Crecelius committed to Arkansas Sunday night. He was 8-1 with a 2.04 ERA in the 2023 season. Crecelius was key to the Blazers winning the 5A East title and reaching the state finals for the 3rd straight season. Eli recorded 93 strikeouts in 61 plus innings of work. He’s a two-time All-State selection (2022 & 2023).

There’s a ridiculous amount of diamond talent off Southwest Drive. Valley View has 6 D1 commits in their lineup that’ll take the field in 2024.

