Volunteers serve meals to community impacted by storm

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms rolled through on Sunday and left a trail of damage throughout Marked Tree, and city workers and volunteers from all around are working overtime to clear the streets and restore power.

With heat index values expected to exceed 100 degrees again this week, power restoration and making sure residents have a to cool off is a top priority.

With some still without power and unable to return home to eat a meal, volunteers stepped up and began cooking meals for workers and residents of Marked Tree.

“We are working throughout the day with all the destruction here in Marked Tree, and we are trying to feed everyone that has been displaced, and some don’t have a home to go to.”, said Sandy Teague.

Teague is without electricity herself and understands how hot it can be inside a home that is without air conditioning.

She encourages anyone and everyone to seek out help and make sure to find a place to cool off as temperatures increase.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.