Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Volunteers serve meals to community impacted by storm

By Jace Passmore
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:38 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - Storms rolled through on Sunday and left a trail of damage throughout Marked Tree, and city workers and volunteers from all around are working overtime to clear the streets and restore power.

With heat index values expected to exceed 100 degrees again this week, power restoration and making sure residents have a to cool off is a top priority.

With some still without power and unable to return home to eat a meal, volunteers stepped up and began cooking meals for workers and residents of Marked Tree.

“We are working throughout the day with all the destruction here in Marked Tree, and we are trying to feed everyone that has been displaced, and some don’t have a home to go to.”, said Sandy Teague.

Teague is without electricity herself and understands how hot it can be inside a home that is without air conditioning.

She encourages anyone and everyone to seek out help and make sure to find a place to cool off as temperatures increase.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a...
Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Plane crashes into lake Monday morning
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead
Lepanto residents were met with downed power lines and trees following the Sunday's storm
Storm leaves community with damage and no power

Latest News

A look at one of the mosquitoes you would see around your house if there is a lot of standing...
Mosquitoes return in a big way after weekend storm
a look at rendering from a previous meeting showing the plans for the Bridge NEA plan.
Projects on pause after Jonesboro and Paragould miss out on RAISE grant
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
The Jet transportation center has seen an influx of people over the past year with a 10 percent...
Upgrades coming to public transportation in Jonesboro