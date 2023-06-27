WalletHub: Arkansas ranks low for summer driving

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new report from WalletHub found when it comes to travel during the summer, Arkansas ranks 45th compared to the rest of the United States.

WalletHub said it compared the 50 U.S. states based on 32 key metrics, such as number of attractions, road conditions, and costs.

The report also provides the following rankings for road-tripping Arkansas:

• 40th - Number of Attractions

• 22nd - Lowest Price of Three-Star Hotel Room

• 35th - Nightlife Options per Capita

• 46th - Vehicle Miles Traveled per Capita

• 34th - Car Thefts per Capita

• 32nd - Access to Scenic Byways

• 21st - Lowest Price of Camping

• 18th - Driving Laws Rating

• 48th - Fatalities per 100 Million Vehicle Miles Traveled

The full report can be found by going to wallethub.com.

