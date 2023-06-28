Energy Alert
Advocate groups share concern regarding changes coming soon to Missouri’s Case.net

By Marina Silva
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Missouri’s online court record system will soon get a major upgrade.

“We’re nervous, we’re very nervous,” said Lacey Crowe, who works for the Citizens Against Domestic Violence in Camdenton.

She and other groups worry the changes in Case.net will come at a cost for victims who don’t know they have to protect their own information.

”They’re going to be nervous that it’s going to be so generally public. They’re going to be nervous that it’s going to be so easily accessible to the public,” said Crowe.

In Case.net, you can see charges and basic court information. Starting July 1st, new cases will now have the public documents in that case attached.

That includes crime details from detectives or lawyers and anything you fill out yourself, like an order of protection.

It won’t be up to the clerks to make sure personal details are hidden.

”It will be solely on the filers. So we won’t be redacting any of the information. It will be up to the filer,” said Kayla Henry, the Camden County Circuit Clerk.

As a matter of fact, they aren’t allowed to help you but say they’ve been working to know what to expect.

”They’ve provided webinars for all of us clerks and attorneys and any filers for us to watch and try to learn,” said Henry.

Crowe says her group has been working closely with those clerks to make sure people are protected.

”We have been attending different trainings and different preparations to learn more about the changes that come with Case.net, how we can prevent our clients and our victims from getting all their information released, and the steps and measures that we can do to try to help redact that information. And so we’re in the process of just educating ourselves so we can better help our victims,” said Crowe.

