Arkansas men’s basketball will host Duke in SEC/ACC Challenge

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Arkansas men’s basketball will have a high-profile home game in non-conference play.

ESPN announced that Eric Musselman’s Razorbacks will host Duke in the inaugural SEC/ACC Challenge. Tipoff is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29th at 8:15pm CT. TV designation will be announced at a later date.

Rashaud Marshall and Ole Miss men’s basketball will host NC State on Tuesday, November 28th.

Arkansas women’s basketball will play at Florida State on Thursday, November 30th. Elauna Eaton, Destiny Salary & Ole Miss women’s basketball will host Louisville on Wednesday, November 29th.

You can see the complete SEC/ACC Challenge schedule below.

ESPN revealed the men’s basketball and women’s basketball matchups for the first SEC/ACC Challenge. (Source: ESPN)

