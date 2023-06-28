Blytheville holds town hall

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Blytheville held a town hall on Tuesday to address community concerns.

Mayor Melisa Logan and other city officials were put under the spotlight at the Ritz Civic Center and answered questions submitted by the public.

“We want to hear from you what you say matters, you matter,” said Melisa Logan at the beginning of the meeting.

The mayor answered questions previously submitted by the public. She addressed concerns over that, saying her office needed time to review ordinances to answer the questions appropriately.

Rose Nichols attended the meeting and answered several questions.

“It gave us a chance to be heard,” she said.

Over the two-hour town hall, Logan, and other city leaders answered questions. Based on the over 45 questions submitted from 13 residents, many of them shared similar concerns; from quality of life to roads to bringing business to the area.

“All of us saying the same thing, that gives credibility to each other and hopefully will drive our city government to more action,” Nichols said.

Focus was also given to the police department, on lowering crime and the efficiency of skycop cameras.

Blytheville police chief Ross Thompson said the system has helped the city deter crime and helped gather information about homicides.

“The skycop system has provided vital information in 7 of those 9 cases. This system, I cannot overstate or overemphasize the importance of this system and how much it has paid dividend to us,” he said.

The mayor also answered a couple of questions from the public, Nichols said it’s a start, but she wants to see the future is even more communication from the city to its citizens.

“Getting us more engaged and involved in the needs of the city, instead of just saying, “we need to do.” Tell us what you want from us,” she said. “People have a lot of good ideas we just need to work together to make them come to fruition.”

K8 News asked the mayor during the live Q&A about the future of the town hall. She said she planned on making the meeting a biannual meeting.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.