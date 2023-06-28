Boone County, Ark., deputies arrest 1 in deadly shooting case

HARRISON, Ark. (KY3) - Boone County, Ark., deputies arrested a man wanted in a deadly shooting.

Donnie Calderwood, Jr. of Harrison, faces capital murder and aggravated residential burglary charges for the death of Dale Eugene McEntire, 63, of Bellefonte.

Deputies responded to McEntire’s home on the afternoon of June 26. They found McEntire dead of a gunshot wound. They believe McEntire was killed in the night.

Investigators say the evidence led them to Calderwood, Jr.

