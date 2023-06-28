Energy Alert
Cooling centers opening ahead of excessive heat

By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures expected to climb into the triple digits Thursday and Friday, several towns and charitable organizations announced they will provide cooling centers.

As of Wednesday, June 28, the following centers are open:

Jackson County

  • Newport Safe Room on Pecan Street is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Wednesday, June 28.

Mississippi County

  • Etowah Pentecostal Church of God, 698 South County Road 103, will be open Wednesday, June 28.

Poinsett County

  • Marked Tree Elementary and High Schools open. Families can have lunch from noon until 1 p.m. at the elementary cafeteria.
  • Marked Tree Community Center open

K8 News will update this story with more cooling centers as they open.

Be sure to follow the K8 StormTEAM for the latest forecasts.

