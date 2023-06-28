Energy Alert
Dangerous heat forecast for Region 8

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for Thursday and Friday across much of Region 8.
(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:08 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, the K8 StormTEAM is urging everyone to keep their cool.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the next few days will see dangerous heat.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday as temperatures crept up to the mid to upper-90s.

Cooling centers opening ahead of excessive heat

An Excessive Heat Warning is already in place for Thursday and Friday when temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s with heat indices above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

“All outdoor activities should be limited,” Castleberry said. “If you are outside, take a lot of breaks and drink a lot of water.”

He also advised everyone to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.(KAIT-TV)

