Dangerous heat forecast for Region 8

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With temperatures hovering around 100 degrees, the K8 StormTEAM is urging everyone to keep their cool.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry said the next few days will see dangerous heat.

The National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for Wednesday as temperatures crept up to the mid to upper-90s.

An Excessive Heat Warning is already in place for Thursday and Friday when temperatures are expected to reach the low 100s with heat indices above 110 degrees Fahrenheit.

“All outdoor activities should be limited,” Castleberry said. “If you are outside, take a lot of breaks and drink a lot of water.”

He also advised everyone to know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.

Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. (KAIT-TV)

