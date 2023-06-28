Energy Alert
Jonesboro Finance Committee meets about measures focused on safety

The city of Jonesboro is hoping more money will be beneficial in protecting its streets.
The city of Jonesboro is hoping more money will be beneficial in protecting its streets.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Jonesboro is hoping more money will be beneficial in protecting its streets.

The Finance Committee met Tuesday, June 27 over several measures that would impact the community.

One of the items on the agenda was a resolution that would authorize the city’s Grants and Community Development Department to apply for the FY2023 Safe Streets and Roads grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

Another measure to help with safety was a resolution authorizing the department to apply for the FY2023 Bulletproof Vest Partnership through the U.S. Department of Justice.

Both measures were forwarded to the full council.

Other topics of discussion were the resolution by the city council to enter into a facility usage agreement with the Shark Wave Aquatics Team, and with Jonesboro Jets, Inc. These measures were also forwarded to the full council.

You can view the entire meeting by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

