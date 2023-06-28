June 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It’s a warm morning out there.

There is a dying complex of storms moving in from the west. What remains should reach Region 8 by drive time this morning.

I’m not expecting many impacts.

The bigger story will be the heat that starts today.

High this afternoon will climb into the mid-to-upper 90s.

Heat index values around 105°. A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect for some counties today.

An EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect for tomorrow and Friday.

Temperatures in the 100s with Heat Index Values of 110°+.

We could see a spotty storm or two over the next few afternoons.

Some relief returns by the end of the weekend when a cold front moves in, bringing temperatures back to normal and increasing rain chances for the 4th of July.

Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast coming up on Good Morning Region 8.

News Headlines

The extreme heat returns to Region 8; Maddie Sexton tells us about the precautions for you to take today.

Remembering a former Arkansas Razorback football player, the reactions and details surrounding his death are coming in.

The latest on power outages and relief efforts following weekend storms, we have ways you can help those recovering.

Macy Davis will have details on these stories and more coming up at 6 a.m. on Good Morning Region 8.

