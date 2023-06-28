Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meets over rezoning, property requests

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met on Tuesday, June 27 over several measures focused on properties in the city.

Members first discussed the approval for Jackson Apple Hill’s Phase 1.

The property would consist of 29 lots with 7.84 acres located on Jonathan Drive. It is zoned as an R-1 single-family residential district.

Members also discussed a request for conditional use approval to place manufactured housing units at 3025 North Church Street.

The property is located in an R-1, single-family medium-density district. The request was been tabled until further notice.

Lastly, the committee heard the request for rezoning from an RS-4, single-family residential, to an RS-7 single-family residential. The request is for 0.3 acres located at 5213 East Nettleton Avenue. It was rescheduled for a later date.

You can view the entire meeting by clicking here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.