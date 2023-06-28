Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Missouri man sentenced after pleading guilty to setting fires in national forest

U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a man who set fires in the Mark Twain...
U.S. District Judge Stephen N. Limbaugh Jr. sentenced a man who set fires in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri and assaulted a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer to 12.5 years in prison.(Storyblocks)
By Jordon Ryan
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who previously pleaded guilty to setting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Court documents state Lucas G. Henson was out on bond after being charged with stealing a Ford van on October 22, 2022, near Poplar, Missouri. Henson abandoned the van when it ran out of gas and later broke into a camper and stole items from it. The next day he stole a Dodge pickup truck and broke into someone’s home and stole a Ruger LC9 9mm handgun. He also stole a crossbow from a workshop nearby.

When the truck owner found Henson, Henson pointed the pistol at him and drove away according to authorities.

After being chased by police, Henson reportedly crashed the truck in Mark Twain National Forest and started a fire to burn the handgun and items he stole from the camper.

Police said officers tracked Henson with dogs and Henson started a fire when they got close to avoid being caught. He started a second fire when the officers approached again and pointed the crossbow at officers before running away again. Later on, Henson was caught near the Black River.

Henson pleaded guilty in March to all charges and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton.

Henson, 37, of Iron County, Missouri, was ordered to pay the U.S. Forest Service about $7,200 for the cost of fighting the fires he set.

Copyright 2023 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a...
Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Ryan Seacrest arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 12, 2023, at the Dolby Theatre in Los...
Ryan Seacrest to replace Pat Sajak as ‘Wheel of Fortune’ host
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River

Latest News

Cracked foundations are stopping players from using the courts but that will soon change.
Renovations planned for tennis courts at Trumann park
Homes are destroyed across town as thousands are still without power.
Residents of Marked Tree searching for help after storm
K8 Sports Extra: Valley View All-State P Eli Crecelius on committing to Arkansas
Red Wolves in 90: Two more 2024 football commits, Justin McInnis gets 1st CFL TD of 2023
Arkansas vs. Duke headlines first SEC/ACC Challenge