Missouri man sentenced after pleading guilty to setting fires in national forest

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A man who previously pleaded guilty to setting fires in the Mark Twain National Forest in Missouri and assaulting a U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer was sentenced to 12-and-a-half years in prison.

Court documents state Lucas G. Henson was out on bond after being charged with stealing a Ford van on October 22, 2022, near Poplar, Missouri. Henson abandoned the van when it ran out of gas and later broke into a camper and stole items from it. The next day he stole a Dodge pickup truck and broke into someone’s home and stole a Ruger LC9 9mm handgun. He also stole a crossbow from a workshop nearby.

When the truck owner found Henson, Henson pointed the pistol at him and drove away according to authorities.

After being chased by police, Henson reportedly crashed the truck in Mark Twain National Forest and started a fire to burn the handgun and items he stole from the camper.

Police said officers tracked Henson with dogs and Henson started a fire when they got close to avoid being caught. He started a second fire when the officers approached again and pointed the crossbow at officers before running away again. Later on, Henson was caught near the Black River.

Henson pleaded guilty in March to all charges and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Christopher Shelton.

Henson, 37, of Iron County, Missouri, was ordered to pay the U.S. Forest Service about $7,200 for the cost of fighting the fires he set.

