Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Playgrounds more dangerous with high heat

By Alejandra Hernández
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a heat index expected over triple digits over the next couple of days, children run at special risk.

Dr. Shane Speights, Dean of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State, says children run a higher risk of heat-related injury than adults. Their bodies aren’t equipped to handle heat as well as adults.

“The metal surfaces, the concrete surfaces, the asphalt surfaces those can heat up and retain heat and those can actually, in some instances create burns to the children depending on how their skin is in contact with some of those surfaces.”

Children can suffer first-degree burns from touching hot surfaces. Dr. Speights says keeping children hydrated and with loose clothing will help them when they’re playing in a playground. Parents should also be mindful of metallic surfaces before letting their children go to the playground.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officers arrested 68-year-old Laurie Lynn Marsh on suspicion of aggravated assault upon a...
Police identify woman accused of hitting officer with car
Former Arkansas QB Ryan Mallett
Former Razorback Ryan Mallett drowns in Florida
Severe storms, packing powerful winds, toppled trees across the Poinsett County town of Marked...
Storms leave trail of destruction in Poinsett County
Sunday afternoon's severe storms left thousands of people across Region 8 without power,...
Storm leaves thousands without power
Plane crashes into lake Monday morning
Plane crashes in lake leaving one dead

Latest News

The city of Jonesboro is hoping more money will be beneficial in protecting its streets.
Jonesboro Finance Committee meets about measures focused on safety
Paragould Glen Sain GMC beats Charleston (MO), improve to 12-3
The Jonesboro Metropolitan Area Planning Commission met on Tuesday, June 27 over several...
Metropolitan Area Planning Commission meets over rezoning, property requests
The city of Blytheville held a town hall on Tuesday to address community concerns. Mayor Melisa...
Blytheville holds town hall