Playgrounds more dangerous with high heat

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With a heat index expected over triple digits over the next couple of days, children run at special risk.

Dr. Shane Speights, Dean of NYIT College of Osteopathic Medicine at Arkansas State, says children run a higher risk of heat-related injury than adults. Their bodies aren’t equipped to handle heat as well as adults.

“The metal surfaces, the concrete surfaces, the asphalt surfaces those can heat up and retain heat and those can actually, in some instances create burns to the children depending on how their skin is in contact with some of those surfaces.”

Children can suffer first-degree burns from touching hot surfaces. Dr. Speights says keeping children hydrated and with loose clothing will help them when they’re playing in a playground. Parents should also be mindful of metallic surfaces before letting their children go to the playground.

