Safety tips to keep in mind on the Fourth of July

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The Fourth of July is known for fireworks, but before you light up the sky, it’s important to check everything twice.

Pop-up shops are going up all across the state selling fireworks. One owner, Misty Kelly, said using them is all about having fun, but it’s important to be safe.

She said never leave fireworks in a car, and when it’s time to light them, make sure you know your surroundings.

“You know the main thing is to put your fireworks in a safe spot, if everyone is going to be grilling, cooking out, don’t shoot them off near your grill, your propane tank if you are using that,” Kelly said.

She stressed in a lot of places houses are packed in and you always want to be aware of when you are lighting up.

“It is best to be about 300 feet from your house and your neighbors, watch your tree lines and make sure you are not shooting right up into that, and enjoy it, it is a good time,” Kelly said.

Kelly also offered some tips like if you’re shooting the reloadable ones, do it on something sturdy, and if the kids are using sparklers, use a cup to keep them from getting sparks on their hand.

