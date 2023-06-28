School opens as cooling center for residents still without power

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marked Tree School District is providing resources to people affected by the storm on Sunday.

The school said it would be opened as a cooling center for residents still without power.

It also said it is working on getting cots for people who will be without power for an extended period of time.

Along with providing food and water, the school said it will be available to help those who use oxygen tanks.

The school district added they are in need of volunteers to help operate the cooling center.

