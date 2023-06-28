Energy Alert
Special meeting called to address needs after severe storms

The Marked Tree City Council will hold a special meeting to address concerns following Sunday...
The Marked Tree City Council will hold a special meeting to address concerns following Sunday night’s severe storm damage.(KAIT-TV)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marked Tree City Council will hold a special meeting to address concerns following Sunday night’s severe storm damage.

According to the City of Marked Tree’s Facebook page, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the community center (Armory).

THE CITY OF MARKED TREE will have a called council meeting tomorrow night, Wednesday, June 28th at 6;00 pm at the Community Center (Armory) to allow the public to address their needs. Please plan to attend

Posted by City of Marked Tree on Tuesday, June 27, 2023

The meeting will allow the public to voice their concerns and needs.

K8 News is in Marked Tree and will bring updates at 5, 6, and 10.

