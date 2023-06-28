Special meeting called to address needs after severe storms
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Marked Tree City Council will hold a special meeting to address concerns following Sunday night’s severe storm damage.
According to the City of Marked Tree’s Facebook page, the meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, at the community center (Armory).
The meeting will allow the public to voice their concerns and needs.
K8 News is in Marked Tree and will bring updates at 5, 6, and 10.
