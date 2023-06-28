Energy Alert
String of break-ins in Paragould have police stressing safety

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - Over the past couple of days in Paragould, people have been waking up to things missing from their cars, and in some cases, their vehicles are totally gone.

Several people were seen on a security camera stealing items from a car and taking a truck from a driveway.

Glenn Baber lives in the same neighborhood as the break-ins and said this is not the first time he has seen people looking for trouble.

“Coming in at night whenever I get off work, which is late, I’ve seen people walking around this neighborhood,” Baber said.

Jason Elms with Paragould Police said this time of year thefts like this see a spike and it does not matter where you live.

“Whether it is a nice neighborhood or not, they will eventually get to do that is why we encourage people to lock up their valuables,” Elms said.

Elms said he thinks a lot of people feel like they live in a safe neighborhood and don’t think twice about not locking their cars. He hopes after this it’s something everyone does.

“We tried to stress and let people know in Paragould to lock your doors, lock your valuables take your valuables in and out of your vehicle,” Elms said.

People like Baber are taking that message seriously. He said after all this, it is going to change what he does before he goes to bed.

“Especially the house, lock the house up, the shed, the truck, I got side by sides laying outside I got to make sure I keep the keys locked,” Barber said.

Elms said he feels like they are close to an arrest in this specific case but said a lot of times it’s just random people at random times.

