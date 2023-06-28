Watch out for your pets as temperatures increase

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The temperatures are going to continue to rise this week and you should be keeping an eye on your furry friends.

Like humans, animals can overheat and experience heat strokes, but there are steps you can take to avoid this.

Dr. Jim Guntharp with Jonesboro Family Pet Hospital said that they’ve already seen animals brought in due to overheating.

“We have seen some heat strokes already and it hasn’t even been that hot, as hot as it’s going to be.”

Dr. Guntharp said that when owners see signs of a heat stroke in their pet, they need to immediately call their vet and let them know what’s going on.

“With a heat stroke a dog excessively pants, becomes incompetent, or they fall over, they can’t really walk. Often times their eyes will roll back and they’ll finally go into a seizure, convulsion.”

While exercise is a common thing for pets, Dr. Guntharp recommends minimizing exercise time outside.

“If they typically walk the pet, I would say probably cut that down 80, 90 percent or just don’t go at all right now.”

Along with the risk of having a heat stroke being outside, owners should also think about their pet’s paw pads.

“It can burn their pads, yes. The concrete or especially if it’s black asphalt, they need to wear booties to protect them from the heat because they can have burns on their foot pads.”

When it comes to your furry friends and the hot temperatures, Dr. Guntharp said simply “Just don’t chance it.”

