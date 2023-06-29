Airports expecting large crowds for Fourth of July holiday weekend

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A record number of people are taking to the skies for the Fourth of July weekend, and the largest airport in Arkansas is getting ready.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport reports around 29,000 passengers will depart from Little Rock from June 29 through July 6.

Shane Carter with the airport says this is a trend they expect to continue all summer and he wants passengers to be aware.

“So just for this period of time for the July Fourth period we are looking at about an 8% increase over this time last year,” Carter said. “It has been very busy this week so while we are showing passenger numbers over the Fourth of July, the summertime itself has been very busy.”

Nationwide, TSA anticipates Friday, June 30 will be the busiest travel day with an estimated 2.82 million individuals screened at checkpoints.

