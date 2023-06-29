Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide

Airports expecting large crowds for Fourth of July holiday weekend

By Griffin DeMarrais
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A record number of people are taking to the skies for the Fourth of July weekend, and the largest airport in Arkansas is getting ready.

Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport reports around 29,000 passengers will depart from Little Rock from June 29 through July 6.

Shane Carter with the airport says this is a trend they expect to continue all summer and he wants passengers to be aware.

“So just for this period of time for the July Fourth period we are looking at about an 8% increase over this time last year,” Carter said. “It has been very busy this week so while we are showing passenger numbers over the Fourth of July, the summertime itself has been very busy.”

Nationwide, TSA anticipates Friday, June 30 will be the busiest travel day with an estimated 2.82 million individuals screened at checkpoints.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44
Mtn. Home, Ark. mom sentenced to prison for stabbing her son to death
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
FILE - Baltimore Ravens quarterback Ryan Mallett looks to pass during the first half of an NFL...
10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
Mississippi River sand bar
Tenn. father drowns trying to save son’s life in Mississippi River
The K8 StormTEAM says we can expect very dangerous heat across Northeast Arkansas over the next...
Very dangerous heat forecast for Region 8

Latest News

A look at a thermometer that was left in the car for 20 minutes that was over 140 degrees.
High temperatures bring health risks for people outside
The American Queen was docked in downtown Cape Girardeau, Mo. on Thursday, June 29.
Riverboats docking in Cape Girardeau
That money from the American Rescue Plan will be used to pay for seven projects aimed at...
Sikeston community celebrates ARPA-funded projects
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot
Arkansas highway police officer recovering after shooting himself in foot