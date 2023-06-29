Energy Alert
Arkansas Highway Police officer shot

An Arkansas Highway Police officer was hospitalized Thursday following a gas station shooting.
An Arkansas Highway Police officer was hospitalized Thursday following a gas station shooting.(MGN)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas Highway Police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning following a gas station shooting.

A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation told our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the officer was shot in the foot at a gas station in Lehi.

The spokesperson said the officer was “stable” at an area hospital.

According to KARK, special agents have released no details on what led to the shooting, nor did they release any suspect information.

This is a developing story and more information will be added as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Police officer shot at gas station in Crittenden County