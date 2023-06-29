Arkansas Highway Police officer shot

CRITTENDEN COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas Highway Police officer was hospitalized Thursday morning following a gas station shooting.

A spokesperson with the Arkansas Department of Transportation told our content partners, KARK-TV in Little Rock, the officer was shot in the foot at a gas station in Lehi.

The spokesperson said the officer was “stable” at an area hospital.

According to KARK, special agents have released no details on what led to the shooting, nor did they release any suspect information.



