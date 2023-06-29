Best trip ever: Traveler hits $1.3M jackpot at airport casino
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – One lucky traveler ended their vacation by winning more than $1 million at an airport casino.
Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas confirmed the big win in a tweet Wednesday.
The airport said the guest, who was not identified, won the $1.3 million jackpot while playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Double Emeralds in the Terminal 1 Esplanade.
“That’s one way to end a vacation – as a MILLIONAIRE!” the airport tweeted.
Further information was not available.
