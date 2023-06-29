Energy Alert
Campsites working to keep kids cool

Campsites in central Arkansas are working against the heat to keep campers cool.
Campsites in central Arkansas are working against the heat to keep campers cool.(WILX)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KARK/KAIT) - Campsites in central Arkansas are working against the heat to keep campers cool.

Joel Gill, executive director for Ferncliff Camp and Conference Center, told our content partner, KARK-TV in Little Rock, they have around 40 staff members who prepare months in advance for the summer heat.

“All of them are certified in first aid and CPR, plus we have many that are lifeguards or professional rescuers,” Gill said.

They also keep a nurse onsite.

According to Gill, they have approximately 140 campers ranging from 1st to 12th grade, saying plans have been made to address the increasing temperatures.

Gill said the cabins are air-conditioned, and all campers have water bottles, among other things.

“We bought a couple of new fans with misting systems,” he said. “We went to Sam’s and bought 3,000 popsicles.”

Gill also said, depending on the temperatures, they will adjust as needed.

For more information on this story, visit KARK’s website.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

