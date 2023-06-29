Energy Alert
Case Closed: Hunter Biden settles child support lawsuit

A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an...
A contentious paternity suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an end.
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 2:13 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A contentious child support suit between the president’s son and a Batesville woman has come to an end.

According to online court documents, Lunden Roberts and Hunter Biden reached an agreement on June 16.

Under the agreement, Biden will pay an undisclosed amount of child support each month beginning on July 1.

He will also provide Roberts with his tax return each year and reimburse her for the child’s health insurance.

Biden also agreed to assign the child an undisclosed number of his paintings to be sold or sent to a gallery as designated by Roberts.

The agreement comes more than 4 years after Roberts filed suit in 2019 petitioning for paternity and child support. In 2020, Biden agreed to pay $20,000 a month in temporary child support.

