Child pornographer sentenced to 5 years

A judge sentenced Joshua James Ray Donley of Pocahontas to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.(Source: Randolph County Sheriff's Office)
By K8 Newsdesk
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 1:20 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - A judge sentenced a Pocahontas man to five years in prison after he pleaded guilty to child pornography charges.

On June 26, Third Judicial Circuit Judge Rob Ratton sentenced 39-year-old Joshua James Ray Donley to 60 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections with 60 months of suspended imposition of sentence (SIS) on one count of distributing, possessing, or viewing matter depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a child.

Ratton sentenced Donley to 120 months SIS on a second child pornography charge.

Upon release from the ADC, Donley will have to register as a sex offender and pay all court costs and fees in $100 per month installments.

Pocahontas police arrested Donley in 2021.

Sgt. Rocky Jones said Donley admitted during an interview to “having a problem with watching child pornography.”

According to the affidavit, when asked how long he had this problem, Donley told the detective, “probably 10 years.”

