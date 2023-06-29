Energy Alert
Earle All-State WR Joseph McVay commits to Vanderbilt

Earle All-State wide receiver Joseph McVay committed to Vanderbilt for 2024.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 9:51 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
EARLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Football Friday Night and Fast Break Friday Night standout earns an opportunity to play SEC pigskin.

Earle wide receiver Joseph McVay announced Wednesday that he’s committed to Vanderbilt for 2024. He had offers from Arkansas State, UAPB, Penn State, Texas A&M, South Carolina, Purdue, UTSA, Colorado State, Tulane, Texas State & Tulsa.

McVay led the Bulldogs in 2022 with 69 receptions for 1,573 yards, and 22 touchdowns. He‘s a multi sport standout, earning 2A All-State honors in football in 2022 along with 2A All-State Tournament accolades in basketball.

