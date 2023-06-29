Energy Alert
First Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camp in the books

The Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camp finished up Thursday at Arkansas State.
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Thursday marked the final day of the Bryan Hodgson Basketball Camp.

Over 100 boys and girls got to learn from Arkansas State men’s basketball players and coaches. The scarlet and black thrilled to give back to the next generation of swish.

“We talked a lot about sportsmanship,” Red Wolves head coach Bryan Hodgson said. “And we talked a lot about finding, picking up something they can learn from camp every single day, take on and work on when they leave here. We didn’t hire any outside help for this camp. We strictly stuck with our guys and our roster. And they’ve done a wonderful job. We practiced at 7am every day this week, went right into working camp. Built great relationships with these kids.”

Senior guard Caleb Fields is no stranger to camp season at Arkansas State. “It was fun, we had a good time,” Fields added. ”Good to see some kids that were here last year, and then some new ones as well that I got to coach. Some kids that I had talked to last year, that had came back. And they remembered me, came to some games last year, talked about some stuff that happened in the games. So it was a good feeling.”

GCT alum Zane Butler joins the pack after playing JUCO ball in Texas. “Feels really good to be back here,” Butler said. “Back home with my family and everybody, all these kids. Even at this camp, I see kids from my old school, schools around here that know me. Parents that I’ve been in contact with my whole life. To be able to come back here and be in front of them, have them support me, means the world.”

Lado Laku is one of several newcomers with the Red Wolves. “It’s been real fun. Got to know the kids and just put a good image for them, cause the kids look up to us. We got to show them what’s good.”

You can hear much more from the Red Wolves above on summer workouts and other storylines.

There’s two more camps scheduled for August, you can see more info here.

Copyright 2023 KAIT. All rights reserved.

