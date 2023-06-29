Freedom Fest planned for Fourth of July holiday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - People from all around Northeast Arkansas will once again gather on July 4 for a firework spectacular in Jonesboro.

The Jonesboro Radio Group’s Freedom Fest will begin at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 4 at the Southside Softball Complex.

The fireworks show will be set to music from your favorite Jonesboro Radio Group Station, including 104.9 The Fox, 100.5 The Eagle, Mix 106.3, Hot 107.5, EZ 92.7, and 98.5 The Outlaw.

Freedom Fest is open to the public and admission is free.

The event is sponsored by KAIT-TV, Jonesboro Radio Group, All Clean Restoration, Barton’s, Centennial Bank, Halsey Thrasher Harpole Real Estate, Hytrol, and Tommy’s Express Car Wash.

