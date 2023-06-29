High temperatures bring health risks for people outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - As temperatures reach triple digits, there are a couple of signs to look out for when it comes to your body.

Becky McAdoo is the Supervisor for Emerson Ambulance in Jonesboro and said an emergency can happen quickly.

There are three heat-related emergencies to look out for according to McAdoo: heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps.

“What is going to cause all those is sweating really bad, but if you get as far as the heat stroke your temperature could get up to as high as 104 or worse,” McAdoo said.

She said when we get to the first brutally hot stretch of the year, that is when they tend to see the most issues.

“It is fixing to get really busy I think we have had a couple so far and with the holiday coming up and it getting so hot it’s going to get pretty bad I’m sure,” McAdoo said.

The heat can be felt everywhere, especially in a car where in less than 5 minutes, a car can go from 80 degrees to 120.

McAdoo stressed there are a couple of things that could cause more harm to your body in this heat that you may not think of.

“Caffeine, you won’t think that caffeine will hurt you, but you know caffeine is a dilator and make you go to the bathroom more and you will secrete what you got in faster,” McAdoo said.

In a situation where someone is going into a heat stroke, McAdoo said there are a couple of steps you can take to save someone.

“Ice packs, put them under the armpits around the neck and the groin area that way those are the spots to cool faster,” McAdoo said.

She says on days when it is in the triple digits the best advice by far is to stay inside if you can.

